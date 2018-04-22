Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Napoli closed the gap with title rivals Juventus to just one point thanks to a dramatic last-gasp header from returning defender Kalidou Koulibaly to pick up a vital away win at Juventus stadium.

The Neopolitans were the better side for vast swathes of a tight and tetchy contest, between the top two in Italy. Napoli started the brighter and stated their intentions just a minute into the match as Insigne's shanked shot just went wide. The sky blues pressed their opponents early and had Juventus rattled in the opening exchanges. Whilst Chiellini limped off within the first ten minutes much to the concern of Juve boss Max Allegri.

Credit to Juventus, they rallied and slowly started to see more of the ball. On the sixteenth minute, a whipped free-kick from Pjanic took a deflection and clipped the post of Pepe Reina's goal. Napoli immediately struck back with a change of their own as Marek Hamšík danced into the Juventus box. Unfortunately, his shot just skimmed wide of the Juventus goal. Napoli had the upper hand as the first half came to a close, whilst Juventus seemed entirely happy to hold out for the point.

The pattern of the second half, was largely the same as Napoli tried to force the issue, whilst Juventus defended resolutely. Gianluigi Buffon pulled off a host of saves to keep his side in the contest. The first to deny Callejón with a near-post volley, which was eventually ruled offside. Whilst Buffon palmed away a long-distance shot from Zielinski.

Napoli increasingly took shots from range and looked frustrated as it looked like Juventus would take the point. Insigne wound up for another shot, which was pushed out for a corner by Buffon. Then finally, Napoli was rewarded for their endeavour. Insigne whipped in the cross to the head of Kalidou Koulibaly who towered above everyone else to give Napoli a deserved lead at the very death.

Maurizio Sarri’s side rode of the remaining minutes of extra time to win all three points for the southern Italian side. The win means that Napoli's title dream is still alive cutting the Old Ladies lead at the top of the standings to just one point.

Live Updates!

90 Three minutes of extra time! Can Napoli hold on?!?

89- GOAL! FROM THE CORNER! Koulibaly with a towering header! Napoli is 1-0 up at the death!

88- Insigne! So close for Napoli, his cross-come-shot is saved from Buffon!

87- Napoli is pushing right until the end. Juventus seem happy to sit back and take the point.

83- Napoli has been reduced to shots from distance. Zielinski's effort is pushed away by Buffon.

81- Pjanic drifts in a free-kick into the Napoli box. Higuien tries to get a hold of the ball, it flies just over his head.

80- Napoli make a final change Allan is off, Rog replaces the midfielder

80- Milik digs out a shot from 30-yards. It's high and wide.

78- Credit to Juventus, they have been magnificent at the back during the course of the contest, even more, impressive considering that Chiellini was subbed after 10 minutes.

75-Still goalless, 15 minutes or so left to play. Can Napoli get that goal to keep the title race alive?! It's all incredibly tense!

72- Chance for Napoli. That was close Callejón with a fine volley at the near post, which is palmed away by Buffon. It wouldn't have counted regardless, the flag is raised for offside.

70-Mandzukic replaces Douglas Costa. Final sub for Juventus.

65- Mr Napoli Hamsik makes way. Zielinski replaces the midfielder. Second sub for the Neopolitans.

62- Slowly, Napoli is dominating possession in the second half. Juventus are defending resolutely who is going to buckle first?

60- Sub for Napoli. Milik is on for Mertens.

55- We back! Internet issues aside! We are underway! What have you missed? Juve has come out with a tiny bit more attacking intent. Hamsik hit the side netting. Costa went close for Juventus. Right, up to date? Let's go!

45+2 Peep! Halftime! Delicately poised here. 0-0 Napoli having plenty of the ball, but no cutting edge just yet. I'm off for a cup of tea!

45- Two minutes of stoppage time to be played!

41- Napoli is playing with plenty of confidence here. A goal just before the break from the Neopolitans would make for an interesting Allegri team-talk

38- Napoli have the ball in the back of the net! Insigne with a fine first-time finishUnfortunatelyly it's just offside.

35- It's all been Napoli in the first 35. Mario Rui is having a stormer! Juventus happy to sit back for now.

31- Play breaks down as Juventus & Napoli players clash. It's not immediately clear what it's all about. Oh well. Napoli get the ball rolling, Allan has a shot from distance. Well over!

28- Napoli is pressing really well here, snapping into every challenge causing Juventus plenty of problems. It's a joy to watch.

26- Pjanic gets a yellow for taking down Mario Rui

23- Best change of the match so far! Rui is getting plenty of space on the left. His ball to Hamsik is perfect, but the midfielder just scuffs his shot wide. So close! Napoli should have the lead!

20- A cross come shot by Mario Rui, Buffon scrambles back and tips it over.

19- Mertens has a crack from outside the box. Safely into the hands of Buffon.

16- Post! Juve! From the free-kick Pjanic's effort deflects onto the far post. So close!

15- First yellow of the night for Napoli. Albiol gets the card for his challenge on Higuaín

14- After struggling in the opening exchanges, Juventus are seeing a little bit more of the ball.

10- Chiellini is subbed after picking up a knock five minutes into the game, that is worrying news for Juve fans. Lichtsteiner comes on in his place. Höwedes will slot in at centre back.

8- First yellow of the game for Asamoah who hacked down Callejón. Napoli has free-kick in a dangerous position.

5- Napoli a pressing high up the pitch, not giving Juve a chance to play it out from the back. Callejón picks up a loose ball, squares to Insigne who can't make the most of the chance.

3- Napoli seeing plenty of the ball in the early exchanges, a promising start for Sarri's side.

1- Chance! A Hamsik cross deflected into the path of Insigne, he shins his effort out fro a goal kick. An early sighter for the Italian attacker.

Peep! Napoli get us underway!

Preamble

Minutes away from kick-off! The atmosphere is ramping up nicely!

That is some welcome for the Juventus side. A win tonight for the Old Lady, and they have all but won the title.



Now for Napoli! As expected Koulibaly is back in central defence after missing the Udinese game through suspension.

Team news Klaxon! That's right! They are in! First up Juventus! Pjanic starts, Mandzukic is on the bench. Higuain leads the line against his former club.

In more arrival news, Napoli has rocked up to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus has arrived! Should be getting the team news in soon!

It's just as big an evening for Napoli, who are looking to win their first league title since 1990. Check out the send-off from the Napoli fans!

It's a huge night for Juventus! The Allianz stadium in looking magical in the late afternoon sunshine!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Juventus Vs Napoli. It's the biggest game in Europe tonight as table toppers Juve take on second-placed Napoli. The gap between the two sides is currently four points, with a win for Juventus effectively handing them the title, whilst three points for Napoli will close the gap to just one point and keep the race alive.

Preview

Napoli head to Juventus in desperate need of a win to keep their Serie A title hopes alive. Maurizio Sarri's side is currently four points behind Juventus. A statement away victory would switch the title race in the Neapolitans favour. Whilst a victory for Juventus would mean that Napoli would be seven points away from their rivals with four games to play.



A frustrating midweek 1-1 draw against Crotone for Juventus means that Sunday's contest at the Allianz stadium is a must win for Massimo Allegri's side who are looking for their seventh consecutive Italian title. In team news, Croatian striker Mario Mandžukić has returned to training midweek and could be in line for a start against Napoli. Miralem Pjanic also returned from injury this week and could play apart from the bench.



Juventus Predicted team.

Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Dybala.

Napoli closed the gap to just one point with an impressive 4-2 home win against Udinese midweek. The Neopolitans search for a first title in 28 years is still on and will be motivated to get the better of their title rivals Juventus. Napoli has a fine away record in the league and in fact the last time they tasted defeat way a 2-1 defeat to Juventus back in October 2016.



In team news, Kalidou Koulibaly returns from suspension. The inclusion of the Senegalese central defender is an important one, especially when Napoli are coming up against former striker Gonzalo Higuain who has a habit of scoring against his former employers.

Napoli Predicted team.

Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when the top two in Serie A face-off in a title-deciding match.


