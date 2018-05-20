Match Report

Inter secured Champions League qualification in the most dramatic fashion as Luciano Spalletti's men came from behind to beat 10-man Lazio 3-2 on Serie A's final day.

Lazio only needed to avoid defeat in what was effectively a play-off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, but they collapsed incredibly in the closing stages as captain Senad Lulic was dismissed.

Ivan Perisic's remarkable own-goal, an Adam Marusic shot deflecting in off the midfielder's face, gave Lazio the lead, but Danilo D'Ambrosio levelled with an acrobatic effort from close range.

Felipe Anderson's breakaway goal restored the lead and put Lazio in control at half-time, but the Nerazzurri somehow completed a stunning comeback with two goals in three minutes.

Referee Gianluca Rocchi had already changed his mind about one penalty for the visitors following a VAR review when he pointed to the spot after Stefan de Vrij - strongly rumoured to be joining Inter at the end of the season - hacked Mauco Icardi down in the box.

The Inter captain converted and, after Lulic was shown a second yellow card, Matias Vecino headed in Marcelo Brozovic's corner, Simone Inzaghi's men unable to muster a fightback of their own after the coach earlier made defensive changes to leave them fifth and devastated at the full-time whistle.

Live Highlights

Icardi heads Inter into the lead, and quite possibly into next seasons Champions League!

Icardi levels the tie from the penalty spot!

Lazio hit back in fantastic fashion! Felipe Anderson starts and finishes off the move! Look at that running!

Inter Level! A scrappy goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio. Game on!

Milinković-Savić cracks the post!

Goal! Lazio have the lead! Marušić's shot goes in via a hefty deflection

Now for Inter! They have a full strength side for this big game!

Team News! First up Lazio! Ciro Immobile shakes off a late injury to lead the line. He's currently the leading scorer in Italy...

Lazio takes on Inter Milan in the final round of the Serie A season, with a place in the Champions League on the line. Lazio needs just a point from the game, but a victory for Inter could mean that they qualify for the Champions League on head-to-head having drawn last year 0-0. As ever, you can watch all the action viahttps://connect.bein.net/en/ beIN SPORTS CONNECT.