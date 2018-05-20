Live Highlights

Icardi heads Inter into the lead, and quite possibly into next seasons Champions League!

Icardi levels the tie from the penalty spot!

Lazio hit back in fantastic fashion! Felipe Anderson starts and finishes off the move! Look at that running!

Inter Level! A scrappy goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio. Game on!

Milinković-Savić cracks the post!

Goal! Lazio have the lead! Marušić's shot goes in via a hefty deflection

Now for Inter! They have a full strength side for this big game!

Team News! First up Lazio! Ciro Immobile shakes off a late injury to lead the line. He's currently the leading scorer in Italy...

Lazio takes on Inter Milan in the final round of the Serie A season, with a place in the Champions League on the line. Lazio needs just a point from the game, but a victory for Inter could mean that they qualify for the Champions League on head-to-head having drawn last year 0-0. As ever, you can watch all the action viahttps://connect.bein.net/en/ beIN SPORTS CONNECT.