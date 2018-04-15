Match Report

The Rome derby between Lazio and Roma ended in a 0-0 statement, a result that leaves both sides in joint third in the league. A typically feisty derby encounter which saw Lazio defender Ștefan Radu pick up a second yellow card with ten minutes left to play, which left Simone Inzaghi's holding on from a late Roma onslaught.

The first half was tetchy, with both sides trying to figure each other out. With ten minutes before the break, Roma sprung into life and should have taken the lead. Bruno Peres was picked out on the right wing by Nainggolan. The Brazilian's shot from a tight angle has Lazio keeper Strakosha well beaten, however, his effort flew off the inside of the near post.

Lazio seemed tame in the early exchanges but grew in confidence in the second half. Top scorer Ciro Immobile flicked on a cheeky Sergej Milinkovic-Savic assist with the outside of the boot which flashed across the goal.

The complexion of the contest changed in the 80th minute when Radu was given a second yellow for pulling down substitute Cengiz Under. Roma sprung into life, with Dzeko missing three chances in stoppage time. First, from a header which was promptly pushed out by Strakosha, with the ball coming back to the Bosnian striker he headed the ball again, only for it to rattle the cross-bar. Finally seconds later he drilled a shot just wide.

With the final chance of the game, Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic spotted Alisson off his line and the lob from his own half just went wide.

One change from mid-week Parades comes in.

Lazio welcome bitter rivals Roma to the Stadio Olimpico knowing a victory over their neighbours would strengthen their top four ambitions. Lazio is currently in third place in the league, but Roma a just behind on goal difference. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Both sides enjoyed contrasting fortunes in their respective European matches. With Roma, battling back from a 4-1 first-leg defeat to Barcelona to stun the Catalans 3-0 to make the semi-final with a comeback which will live long in the memory.



As for Lazio they threw away a 4-2 first-leg lead against Saltzburg to be dumped out of the Europa league 6-5 on aggregate. Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi will certainly be demanding a reaction from his side, and a Rome derby could be the perfect antidote to their abject performance against the Austrian side.



It certainly promises to be a fiery, passionate contest as Lazio takes on rivals Roma in the world famous Rome derby.


