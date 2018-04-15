Live Updates!

Team News

Now for Roma! One change from mid-week Parades comes in.

First up Lazio!

Preview

Lazio welcome bitter rivals Roma to the Stadio Olimpico knowing a victory over their neighbours would strengthen their top four ambitions. Lazio is currently in third place in the league, but Roma a just behind on goal difference. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Both sides enjoyed contrasting fortunes in their respective European matches. With Roma, battling back from a 4-1 first-leg defeat to Barcelona to stun the Catalans 3-0 to make the semi-final with a comeback which will live long in the memory.



As for Lazio they threw away a 4-2 first-leg lead against Saltzburg to be dumped out of the Europa league 6-5 on aggregate. Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi will certainly be demanding a reaction from his side, and a Rome derby could be the perfect antidote to their abject performance against the Austrian side.



It certainly promises to be a fiery, passionate contest as Lazio takes on rivals Roma in the world famous Rome derby. You can watch all of Sunday’s action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

