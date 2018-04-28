Inter Milan Vs Juventus- Live Updates! How to watch online, live streaming information, team news

Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

6- Inter have seen a little bit more of the ball in the last few minutes, predictably Cuadrado is being targeted on the right-hand side.

4-Cuadrado gets the first yellow for knocking down Perisic. The right-back is going to be on a tightrope for the rest of the game now.

3- Juve wins the first corner of the game, which is quickly taken by Pjanic. Inter get the ball away.

Peep! Inter Milan get the party started!

Preamble

Minutes away from kick-off at the San Siro!

Whilst Inter are certainly relishing the opportunity to be potential kingmakers in the Serie A title race. The San Siro should be close to capacity for tonight's game!

Understandably, Juve will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Napoli at the weekend but will be pushed all the way by an Inter side who are for fighting for Champions League football next season.

Now for Juventus. Dybala drops to the bench! Whilst Rugani comes in at central defence.

Team News! We have Team news! First up Inter Milan. Icardi leads the line.

Evening all! Welcome to the Live Updates of Inter Milan Vs Juventus. It promises to be a cracking Derby d'Italia

Preview

Inter Milan take on Juventus in the Derby d'Italia on Saturday evening, in a match which could have a decisive impact on the destination of the Serie A title at the end of the season.



After losing 1-0 to title rivals Napoli last weekend the Bianconeri’s lead at the top of the table was cut down to just one point. If Max Allegri’s side drops points in Milan, it could give Napoli the chance to leapfrog them into top spot, providing they can beat Florentina on Sunday evening.

Juventus will be without central defender Giorgio Chiellini who picked up a knee injury in the defeat to Napoli, whilst right-back Mattia De Sciglio is also a doubt for the game.



As for Inter Milan, they are battling to get back into the Champions League and are currently just a point behind fourth-placed Lazio. A Derby d'Italia win for Luciano Spalletti’s side would give the Nerazzurri a major boost heading into the final games of the season.



Inter are undefeated in eight home games in the league, last time the two sides met at the San Siro in the league it was Inter who ran out 2-1 winners. A home win would be greeted with plenty of enthusiasm in Napoli.



It promises to be an interesting Derby d'Italia which could have direct implications on the Serie A title.


