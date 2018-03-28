How to watch- Juventus Vs AC Milan- Watch Online, Streaming Information, Team News

Mitch Freeley

Juventus managed a 0-0 draw to lowly SPAL, prior to the international break kept the Serie A title alive. Second place Napoli are playing earlier in the day, and are currently just two points behind the Old Lady. A victory against an inform Milan side would be a timely boost for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.



Both Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala missed out on international duty after recovering from knocks and could be back in contention for Juventus. Last time the two sides met in the league, a brace from Gonzalo Higuaín gave Juventus a vital 2-0 away win. Whilst the Turin based side has had the upper hand, winning the last three encounters in all competitions.

As for Milan, they are one of the inform sides in Italy and have won their last five games in the league. Despite bowing out of the Europa League to Arsenal, Gennaro Gattuso has improved Milan and despite being in sixth place in the league are still in contention for Champions League football.

Last time out in the league, AC Milan needed an 82nd-minute winner from Portuguese striker Andre Silva to defeat Chievo 3-2. The Rossoneri are just five points away from cross-city rivals Inter in fourth place, and the scalp of Juventus could be a major boost to their return to the Champions League.



In Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone have two in-form strikers, who have been central to the clubs resurgent in the league. Silva has two goals in as many league games, including a last-minute header against Genoa. Whilst Cutrone has bagged seven goals so far this season, and the 20-year old picked up his first Italy call-up over the international break.

