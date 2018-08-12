English
Sturaro joins Sporting on loan

Juventus have confirmed midfielder Stefano Sturaro will spend the 2018-19 season on loan at Sporting CP.

Stefano Sturaro has completed a season-long loan move from Juventus to Sporting CP.

The midfielder is expected to stay in Turin while he recovers from a minor injury before heading to Portugal for the 2018-19 season.

"Thank you for your years of service Stefano and good luck!" Juve said via an official statement.

Sturaro signed for Juve in 2015 from Genoa and went on to make 90 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.

The 25-year-old won four domestic doubles and the Supercoppa Italiana during his time in Turin.

