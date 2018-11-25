Serie A - Lazio 1 AC Milan 1 - Match Report



Joaquin Correa scored late in second-half stoppage time to save the points for Lazio in a 1-1 draw with Champions League rivals AC Milan. The Argentinian’s well-taken strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time spared the blushes for Simone Inzaghi’s side who had the better of the contest.

Franck Kessié opened the scoring in the 77th minute, with his strike taking a generous deflection off Lazio defender Wallace.

In truth, Lazio had the better of the contest and made their intentions clear as early as the 14th minute as Milan Badelj’s curling effort just skipped wide of the Milan goal. Whilst Hakan Çalhanoğlu missed a golden chance to open the scoring for Milan, only to be denied by Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha who pulled off a spectacular one-handed save to turn the ball into the post.

Lazio thought they took the lead when Sergej Milinković-Savić turned the ball into the net, although the Serbian was flagged offside thanks to a VAR call.

Lazio missed another golden chance to open the scoring when Marco Parolo saw his curling shot skips inches past Gianluigi Donnarumma’s far post.

In the second half and Milan took an unlikely lead on the 77th-minute mark. Kessié latched onto a cutback from Suso and his shot deflected off Wallace and past Strakosha.

However, Lazio was not to be denied and substitute Joaquin Correa smashed a shot past Donnarumma into the bottom left-hand corner. The result leaves Lazio in fourth place.

