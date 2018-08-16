Sassuolo reel in Marlon from Barcelona

Sassuolo have signed Brazilian defender Marlon from Barcelona for a fee potentially rising to €12million.

The 22-year-old found opportunities limited at Camp Nou and was recalled halfway through a two-season loan spell with Nice in order to be moved on.

Though he made just two LaLiga appearances, Barca have included a buy-back option in the deal for the former Fluminense man.

Sassuolo have paid an initial €6million with the amount to be doubled if Marlon, who reportedly attracted interest from West Ham earlier in pre-season, plays 50 games for his new club.

The Blaugrana will receive 50 per cent of any future fee if he does not reach that mark.

The versatile ex-Brazil Under-20 international could make his Serie A debut at home to Inter this Sunday.