Playing at Inter isn't easy – Zanetti tempers Martinez excitement

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has urged supporters not to expect too much from Lautaro Martinez when he completes his expected switch from Racing Club, insisting adapting to Italian football is not easy.

Martinez is on the verge of a reported €25million transfer having developed into one of South America's most exciting young talents.

Zanetti has high hopes for the 20-year-old, though he has warned him that life at Inter might take a little getting used to.

And he wants supporters to trust in Luciano Spalletti's ability to eventually get the best out of the talented attacker.

"Martinez can play as a centre-forward or out wide," said Zanetti. "He's good at taking men on, helps the team off the ball and has a lot of character.

"He is a promising young man who has already demonstrated his qualities in Argentina.

"Playing in our team is not easy. Playing in Italy isn't easy. He is young and we will not put pressure on him.

"Spalletti will find a way to make him better, then it will be up to him to grow. I am sure he will do well."