Mertens doubtful for Chievo clash

Dries Mertens could miss Napoli's home game against lowly Chievo after suffering a knock in training, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.

Napoli head coach Ancelotti addressed the media on Saturday, 24 hours before his team host opponents rock-bottom of Serie A and still without a win this season.

In contrast, Napoli sit second and will certainly be expected to pick up three points, but they may have to do so without Mertens, their joint-top scorer in the league.

"Dries Mertens suffered a small blow during the last training session, we have to evaluate it," said Ancelotti.

"We had a couple of problems in training with [Simone] Verdi and [Amin] Younes, but nothing too serious."

Arkadiusz Milik – a scorer for Poland during the international break – could be in line for a start against Chievo if Mertens is absent.