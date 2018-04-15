English
Lazio Vs Roma- Live Updates, Streaming Information, How to watch online, Team News

Reuters

Lazio take on bitter rivals Roma at the Stadio Olimpico

Lazio welcome bitter rivals Roma to the Stadio Olimpico knowing a victory over their neighbours would strengthen their top four ambitions. Lazio is currently in third place in the league, but Roma a just behind on goal difference. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT. 


Both sides enjoyed contrasting fortunes in their respective European matches. With Roma, battling back from a 4-1 first-leg defeat to Barcelona to stun the Catalans 3-0 to make the semi-final with a comeback which will live long in the memory. 


As for Lazio they threw away a 4-2 first-leg lead against Saltzburg to be dumped out of the Europa league 6-5 on aggregate. Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi will certainly be demanding a reaction from his side, and a Rome derby could be the perfect antidote to their abject performance against the Austrian side. 


It certainly promises to be a fiery, passionate contest as Lazio takes on rivals Roma in the world famous Rome derby. You can watch all of Sunday’s action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT. 
 

