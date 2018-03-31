Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph

Inter capitalised on Roma's slip-up against Bologna to move within two points of third place as goals from Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic sealed a 3-0 Serie A victory over Verona.

Buoyed by the news of Roma's draw in Saturday's early kick-off, Luciano Spalletti's side wasted no time in asserting their authority at San Siro, Icardi putting them ahead after just 35 seconds.

The equally impressive Perisic soon got in on the act, slotting home in composed fashion to all but end the game as a contest after just 13 minutes.

More chances followed for a rampant Inter, Perisic and Icardi combining again four minutes into the second half as the latter tucked in his second at the back post.

Both Mohamed Fares and Antonio Candreva struck the woodwork for their respective sides and there was more drama in the closing stages as Verona goalkeeper Nicolas saw red for a foul on Eder.

Stand-in Romulo was however on hand to deny Borja Valero in stoppage time to ensure Verona suffered no further damage, as Inter cruised to a confidence-boosting victory ahead of Wednesday's Milan derby.