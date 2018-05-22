Hysaj staying at Napoli 'regardless of Sarri's future'

Elseid Hysaj has no intention to leave Napoli and could soon sign a contract extension with the Serie A outfit, according to his agent.

Manchester United are reportedly readying an offer for the highly-rated right-back, who followed in the footsteps of Maurizio Sarri by joining Napoli from Empoli in 2015.

Hysaj's future has been clouded by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Sarri's position at the club, with the Partenopei boss yet to confirm whether he will remain at the helm for a fourth season.

However, the situation appears unlikely to impact the Albania international's desire to stay in Naples.

"Hysaj is and will remain a Napoli player regardless of Sarri's future," his agent Mario Giuffredi told Radio CRC.

"We started talks with the club about a contract extension, but they were put on hold because the Scudetto was the priority.

"If someone wants to send him away I don't know, but I don't think that will happen."

Giuffredi did suggest goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, another of his clients, would depart Napoli in search of first-team football.