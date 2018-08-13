English
Français
العربية
Premier league
Serie A

Fernandes leaves West Ham for Fiorentina on loan

Fernandes leaves West Ham for Fiorentina on loan

Getty Images

Fiorentina have signed Edimilson Fernandes on a season-long loan from West Ham.

The Switzerland midfielder, capped three times by his country, made nine Premier League starts last term having joined the Hammers from Sion in 2016.

Manuel Pellegrini has allowed Fernandes to leave London Stadium after adding Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko during the transfer window.

Serie A side Fiorentina confirmed in a statement Fernandes has joined them on loan, with the deal also including an option to buy the 22-year-old.

Serie A Florentina
Previous Szczesny enjoys Ronaldo debut goal
Read
Szczesny enjoys Ronaldo debut goal
Next Inter complete Keita deal
Read
Inter complete Keita deal