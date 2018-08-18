Eight shots and only 30 passes - Ronaldo's Juventus debut in Opta numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as Juventus dramatically came from behind to win 3-2 at Chievo on his Serie A debut.

The Portugal captain started as the central forward for Massimiliano Allegri's side as they got their title defence up and running.

But Ronaldo had a tough start to life as a Bianconeri star, failing to score and being denied by goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino on multiple occasions.

Sorrentino had to be substituted late in the game after a collision with Ronaldo and here we assess the €112million man's performance with Opta data.

8 - Ronaldo fired eight shots at goal during his Juventus debut, twice as many as anyone else on the pitch. Matchwinner Federico Bernardeschi hit four shots after replacing Juan Cuadrado early in the second half.

4 - Only half of Ronaldo's shots were on target, though, with Sorrentino making a fine block with his knees to keep out a viciously dipping long-range drive.

30 - Ronaldo attempted 30 passes during his Juve debut, which was fewer than any other outfield starter for the Bianconeri and only one more than goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

91.3 - A pass completion rate in the opposing half of 91.3 per cent from Ronaldo was only exceeded by one of his Juve team-mates, Juan Cuadrado.

16 - Ronaldo was involved in a match-high 16 duels, but only won 31.3 per cent. He won half of the aerial duels he contested and also won two fouls.

13 - The Juve forward lost possession 13 times during the game - only Alex Sandro's 24 and Miralem Pjanic's 15 were worse tallies among Allegri's men.

4 - Ronaldo delivered four crosses during the game, all of which were from open play, with two of them categorised as good deliveries by Opta.

2 - The two key passes recorded by Ronaldo on his Juve debut was lower than Pjanic, Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo and Alex Sandro.