Bologna confirm Donadoni departure

Bologna have confirmed the departure of coach Roberto Donadoni.

The 54-year-old, who was appointed in 2015, saw his side take just one point from the last six games of the Serie A campaign.

President Joey Saputo thanked Donadoni for his efforts after Bologna finished 15th in his final season.

"I consider Donadoni to be an excellent coach," said Saputo. "He has given our club an important credibility.

"We felt, however, that after three years his cycle in Bologna had come to an end despite the commitment and dedication that he and his staff have always shown.

"I wish him the best fortunes for the rest of his career."

Donadoni's former clubs include Genoa, Napoli and Parma, while he led Italy to the quarter-finals of Euro 2008.