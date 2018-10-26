Allegri expects Can to need surgery

Emre Can will most likely need surgery on a thyroid problem, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.

The midfielder missed his side's last two matches against Genoa and Manchester United, after a thyroid nodule was detected.

The former Liverpool man has been undergoing tests on the issue and Allegri expects an operation to be needed.

"He is finalising his medical tests," Allegri told a news conference. "Doctors will decide whether he needs surgery but at this point it’s very likely."

Can has made eight Serie A appearances since moving from Liverpool at the end of last season.

Juve take on Empoli on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions in 2018-19 to 13 games.