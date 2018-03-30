Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi

Massimiliano Allegri may leave Juventus at the end of the season if he no longer feels "hyper motivated", according to the club's former player Alessio Tacchinardi.

Allegri has been linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, with the clubs reportedly ready to part with Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery respectively at the conclusion of the campaign.

The Juve coach insists he is happy in Turin - where he is contracted until 2020 - but Tacchinardi does not think it is certain Allegri will be in charge next season.

"He proved to be a super manager but he needs to be hyper motivated," Tacchinardi told Omnisport.

"He knows the environment he works in but if he feels just five per cent less in terms of motivation he needs to leave.

"If he still has the same fire inside and can convey it to the players – as he is doing right now as you can see his head is not in the clouds, he loses his temper, he is focused – he can go on.

"But at the end of the season it is up to him to decide."

Juventus have a two-point lead at the top of the Serie A table as the club seeks a seventh straight Scudetto, while a place in the Coppa Italia final has already been secured.

But Juve face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League - a repeat of last season's showpiece in Cardiff - with the Bianconeri looking to go a step further after two defeats in the final in the last three years.

"Allegri took a club that, according to [former Juve coach Antonio] Conte, could never get to the Champions League final," Tacchinardi added.

"And he led them there twice in three years and now he can play a trick to Real Madrid. Real Madrid know very well Juventus can knock them out."

Before the first leg of the Madrid tie on April 3, Juve welcome in-form AC Milan on Saturday, with Tacchinardi backing the Serie A leaders to come out on top.

"Juve will win the game," Tacchinardi predicted. "After that setback against SPAL [drawing 0-0], Juve can't afford another one and they are still stronger than Milan.

"Milan did well in the transfer market but they are not ready yet to fight for the top spots. Even if they found [Patrick] Cutrone, who is a fantastic young striker, the gap to Juve is still wide, although the pitch will have the last word in.

"To me Juve will win it as they are stronger, but Milan are on the way up to bridge that gap."