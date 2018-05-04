Rangers confirm Gerrard as manager

Rangers have appointed former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as their new manager on a four-year contract.

The ex-England midfielder will take over for next season after he was confirmed on Friday as the man tasked with breaking Celtic's domination in Scotland.

Though he has no senior managerial experience, the Ibrox outfit have turned to Gerrard in the hope his high profile and extensive contacts can help the club compete against their Glasgow neighbours.

Rangers look set to finish third for a second successive season having struggled to challenge rivals Celtic since returning to the top flight in 2016, including losing four of the five Old Firm derbies this term.

The last of those was a humiliating 5-0 hammering that led to Graeme Murty's dismissal and paved the way for Gerrard's appointment, which sees the 37-year-old - who previously turned down an opportunity at MK Dons - leave his role as a coach at Liverpool’s academy.