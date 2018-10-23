English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Rugby

Wales boss Gatland returns to New Zealand after father's death

Wales boss Gatland returns to New Zealand after father's death

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has returned to New Zealand following the death of his father.

Gatland has travelled to be with his family and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) issued a statement offering its condolences.

Wales take on Scotland in Cardiff on November 3 ahead of meetings with Australia, Tonga and South Africa later in the same month.

A WRU statement read: "The national squad players, management and the whole of the WRU would like to extend their condolences to head coach Warren Gatland and his family following the passing of his father overnight.

"Warren has returned to New Zealand and we are sending our thoughts and best wishes to him."

Warren Gatland rugby union Wales
Previous Gutsy Argentina end 35-year wait for win over Wall
Read
Gutsy Argentina end 35-year wait for win over Wallabies in Australia
Next France lose Le Roux and Fofana for November Tests
Read
France lose Le Roux and Fofana for November Tests