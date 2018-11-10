Seymour hat-trick helps Scotland thump Fiji

Tommy Seymour scored a hat-trick as Scotland bounced back from their defeat to Wales with a thumping 54-17 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield.

Converted tries from Viliame Mata and Semi Radradra saw Fiji cancel out an early 11-point deficit to lead by three as the interval neared.

However, locks Tevita Cavubati and Leone Nakarawa were then yellow-carded in quick succession and Scotland took full advantage, with scores from Seymour and Sean Maitland putting them in charge either side of half-time.

Seymour went on to claim two further tries as the hosts - with Greig Laidlaw and the fit-again Stuart Hogg back in their XV - pulled clear in a one-sided second half.

Jamie Ritchie and Adam Hastings then claimed their first Scotland tries late on as Fiji faded badly.

Scotland have now won 10 of their last 11 home Tests, ahead of next weekend's visit of South Africa.