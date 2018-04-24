Leinster and Racing players shortlisted for European award

All five players shortlisted for the EPCR European Player of the Year award will feature in the Champions Cup final next month.

Scott Fardy, Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton have been nominated after playing significant roles for a Leinster side that has won every game to reach the showdown in Bilbao on May 12.

Racing 92 duo Maxime Machenaud and Leone Nakarawa are also in the running for the prestigious gong, which was won by Saracens and England's Owen Farrell last year.

Former Australia flanker Fardy was named man of the match for an excellent performance in Leinster's semi-final victory over the Scarlets on Saturday, while Sexton scored 18 points, including a try, at the Aviva Stadium.

Furlong was outstanding for Ireland in their Grand Slam triumph, while scrum-half Machenaud and lock Nakarawa have been outstanding for Racing in their run to a second Champions Cup final.

Brian O'Driscoll and Dimitri Yachvili are among the six judges on the panel to decide who will be handed the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy, with voting to close after the final at the San Mames Stadium.