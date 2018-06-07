English
No revenge for Keys as Stephens cruises into French Open final

Sloane Stephens denied Madison Keys revenge for her US Open defeat as she cruised into the final of the French Open with a routine victory on Thursday.

Keys said prior to their semi-final meeting at Roland Garros that her 6-3 6-0 loss in the decider at Flushing Meadows in September felt like it was "12 years ago".

However, she must have had a sense of deja vu as her compatriot and good friend Stephens made light work of her on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a final with Simona Halep.

As in New York nine months ago, it was a mistake-riddled performance from Keys, who committed 41 unforced errors to Stephens' 11.

Her consistently errant groundstrokes allowed Stephens to secure a 6-4 6-4 triumph in and hour and 17 minutes, three-time grand slam runner-up Halep now the only thing standing between her and a second major crown.

 

 

 

 