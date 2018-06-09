English
Mahut, Herbert capture third Slam doubles title

French sixth seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won their third Grand Slam men's doubles title on Saturday by seeing off Croatia's Mate Pavic and Oliver Marach of Austria 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the French Open final.
Mahut and Herbert also claimed the titles at the US Open in 2015 and Wimbledon in 2016. 

