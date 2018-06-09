French sixth seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won their third Grand Slam men's doubles title on Saturday by seeing off Croatia's Mate Pavic and Oliver Marach of Austria 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the French Open final.
Mahut and Herbert also claimed the titles at the US Open in 2015 and Wimbledon in 2016.
Mahut, Herbert capture third Slam doubles title
French sixth seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won their third Grand Slam men's doubles title on Saturday by seeing off Croatia's Mate Pavic and Oliver Marach of Austria 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the French Open final.
Roland Garros Tennis