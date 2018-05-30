Wozniacki waltzes into third round

Caroline Wozniacki eased into the third round of the French Open with a 6-1 6-0 demolition of Georgina Garcia Perez on Wednesday.

The second seed needed just 51 minutes to see of qualifier Garcia Perez, who struggled to cope in her maiden appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wozniacki took control early on and did not relent as she put her 26-year-old opponent, who was spirited but well short of the world number two's quality, to the sword.

The Dane raced into a 5-0 lead before Garcia Lopez spared herself the ignominy of a bagel by finally getting a game on the board.

She could not do the same in the second set, however, as Wozniacki - who made only eight unforced errors to Garcia Lopez's 29 - wrapped up a comfortable victory in emphatic fashion.

The result sets up a third-round clash with Alize Cornet or Pauline Parmentier.