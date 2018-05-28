Wawrinka out in Paris as knee trouble continues

A visibly struggling Stan Wawrinka put up a valiant effort but eventually lost to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the opening round of the French Open.

The 2015 champion, who made the final against Rafael Nadal 12 months ago, entered Roland Garros under an injury cloud after continuing to have issues with his left knee.

He underwent surgery last year to hopefully correct the issue, but has played sporadically so far during the 2018 season.

Wawrinka fought back from losing the first set to take the lead on Monday, only for Garcia-Lopez to hit back and secure a 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 triumph.

The Swiss was clearly not at full fitness throughout the gruelling contest and required treatment on his knee as early as the end of the first set.

To his credit he battled on bravely, but Garcia-Lopez worked his opponent over in the decider to beat Wawrinka in the first round of the tournament for the second time in his career.

The Spaniard's reward is a meeting with Karen Khachanov of Russia in the second round.