Nadal's amazing Roland Garros set streak ended by Schwartzman

Rafael Nadal saw his remarkable winning run of 37 completed French Open sets brought to an end on Wednesday by Diego Schwartzman.

Going into the quarter-final clash at Roland Garros, Nadal had not lost a set at the tournament since his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the last eight in 2015.

Nadal only reached the third round in 2016 but his exit then came because of an injury withdrawal and he marched to a 10th French Open title in 2017 without dropping a set.

The Spaniard had been on course to do the same at this year's event but saw the first set against Schwartzman go the way of the Argentine, who claimed it 6-4.