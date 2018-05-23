Injured Chung out of French Open

Australian Open surprise package Hyeon Chung has withdrawn from the French Open due to an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old South Korean produced a stunning run to the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in January.

Chung beat Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route to the last four in the first major of the year, but will not play at Roland Garros after pulling out of the Lyon Open, having previously declared himself unfit to showcase his talents in Rome.

"Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros." the world number 20 tweeted.

"I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season.

"An MRI scan has revealed that I have a build up of fluid in the ankle joint, which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest.

"Thanks to everyone for all the support. Hope to see you soon and be back to full strength."