French Open Diary: Dzumhur wipes out ball boy, raging Djokovic sees red mist

Damir Dzumhur collided with a ball boy and Novak Djokovic showed there is still fire in his belly before rain cut short another highly charged day at the French Open.

Dzumhur was a man on a mission in an epic third-round contest, giving both Alexander Zverev and a ball boy an almighty scare before he was beaten on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic saw off Roberto Bautista Agut, but not before making a mess of a racket as he lost his temper on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Catch up on what was happening on and off court at Roland Garros in the daily diary from Paris.

DZUMHUR WIPES OUT BALL BOY

It was not only Zverev who felt the force of an inspired Dzumhur in a thriller to start the day on the main show court.

Dzumhur was so in the zone he failed to notice a ball boy advancing to collect a ball as the Bosnian went to grasp it, leaving the youngster floored and looking out for the count with Zverev on the ropes.

The concerned 26th seed helped him the ball boy to his feet and the youngster was able to walk off court looking winded.

Zverev ultimately took the wind out of Dzumhur's sails, delivering the knockout punch after saving a match point in an epic duel which went the distance.

NOVAK SEEKS RED MIST ON RED DIRT

Djokovic's desire has been questioned during his fall from the sport's pinnacle but he was certainly fired up on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 12-time grand slam singles champion pummelled his racket into the clay in a fit of rage during a second-set tie-break before going on to reach the fourth round.

"Trust me, in that moment when I do it, I don't think about how it can help me," the smiling Serbian said when asked about the incident.

"It is really hard to say what's the right thing to do. I'm not proud of doing that, to be honest. I don't like doing that. But at times, it happens."

PAIRE FAILS TO MAKE CUT AFTER DAILY TRIM

Benoit Paire has been easy to spot with his bleached blonde hair and dark beard in his homeland.

The charismatic world number 51 was in high spirits despite losing a five-setter to Kei Nishikori in round two as he rushed to make his way for a daily morning haircut at Suzanne Lenglen.

Asked if he was off to the on-site salon, he replied: "Yes, every day. Every single day."

It might well have been his last visit unless he is planning to hang around, after failing to make the cut in both the men's and mixed doubles.

SISTERS NOT DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES

Serena Williams gave another airing to the catsuit as she and sister Venus made it through to the third round of the women's doubles.

The legendary siblings beat Sara Errani and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4 6-2 in front of a packed crowd on Court 7.

Serena will be back on court against Julia Goerges on Saturday in what is her first grand slam appearance since giving birth last September.