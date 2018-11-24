Manchester City stormed to a 4-0 victory at London Stadium as West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini endured an unhappy reunion with his former employers.

Pellegrini masterminded City's 2013-14 Premier League title triumph and one of the heroes of that campaign, David Silva, opened the scoring in the 11th minute – the evergreen playmaker's fourth in as many matches.

Raheem Sterling, who Pellegrini made City's record signing in 2015, scored the second before turning provider for Leroy Sane to put the game beyond the Hammers in the 34th minute.

West Ham enjoyed their share of chances and Michail Antonio struck the post after half-time before Sane blasted past Aaron Cresswell's best efforts on the line in the game's final act.

As in the 3-1 derby win over Manchester United last time out, Silva was on hand to find the breakthrough – deftly touching home Sterling's deflected cross at the near post having fired an earlier chance into the side netting.

West Ham had made an enterprising start but were left with a mountain to climb in the 19th minute, as Sane gained the yard of space he required around the outside of Pablo Zabaleta and crossed for Sterling to tap in.

The hosts continued to pose questions of Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of the champions' defence, with Marko Arnautovic and Antonio forcing goalkeeper Ederson into action.

Issa Diop made a superb last-ditch challenge to frustrate Sane but the Germany winger then left his centre-back partner Fabian Balbuena sprawled on his back as he coolly converted Sterling's pass.

Antonio's profligacy remained a theme after the break when he powered past Fabian Delph but drilled against the base of the near post.

Arnautovic hobbled off before the end with an apparent knee problem - arguably a far greater concern for West Ham than Sane clattering into the bottom corner in stoppage time.