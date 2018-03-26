Wenger: Wilshere has been offered new Arsenal deal

Mitch Freeley

Arsene Wenger has revealed exclusively revealed to beIN SPORTS that Jack Wilshere has been offered a contract by the North London club.

Much has been made on the future of the English midfielder, with his current contract set to expire in June 2018. However, Wenger confirmed that a contract offer has been made to the Arsenal number 10, insisting that he wants Wilshere to stay on and continue his career with the Gunners.



“I can only reassure them that I want him to stay and that we make him a proposal” confirmed Wenger. “After that, you have to accept as well that Jack is at an age where he will get offers from somewhere else. Personally, I think I have put my weight in for him to stay and pushed him to stay. I think he’s an Arsenal man.”



Wilshere has been with Arsenal since the age of nine, progressing from the clubs Hale End Academy to play 122 times for the side. Although the player's progress has been checked by a series of ankle injuries.



Speaking earlier in the week, Wenger revealed that Wilshere has the potential to be a future Arsenal captain once Per Mertesacker officially retires in the summer.



"He [Wilshere] was born here basically," he said. He has a long history with the club, strong link with the club. As well he is the kind of leader for his attitude and for his tactical knowledge on the pitch.”



Wilshere was handed the captain’s armband in Arsenal’s 3-1 last 16 second-leg victory over AC Milan, and Wenger also added that Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso singled out the midfielder for praise.



“Gattuso said the other day that he has the technique of a Spanish player and the character of an English player and I think it’s well-judged. So that’s why you want him to stay at the club.”



“As you know Jack has gone through situations where he was long-term injured and you hope basically that in the next three or four years he will be injury free and that we see the real Jack Wilshire” added Wenger.



Painfully now for Wilshere, an ankle injury has ruled him out of England’s friendly against Italy on Tuesday evening. Arsenal fans will now be hoping that it will only be a precaution and that the midfielder will be available for Arsenal’s Europa League quarter-final match against Russian side CSKA Moscow.



The competition is now the Gunners only hope of making next seasons Champions League, as they are currently thirteen points of the top four places.

