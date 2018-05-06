Wenger- It's the end of 22 years of total commitment & love

Arsene Wenger reflected on his twenty-two-year stay at Arsenal coming to an end in an exclusive post-match interview with beIN SPORTS. Wenger signed off from in his final home match with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Burnley.

Wenger admitted that it was a tough day, as his time with the North London club drew to a close. “Well, it’s a magical day and a sad day. A day where you want to be grateful for what has happened today as well it’s the end of a 22 years total commitment and total love.”

“You don’t turn it off one minute to the next. I have to consider that it’s a new start for something different for me and deal with it like that.” Added Wenger when asked to reflect on his final home game with Arsenal.

When asked about his legacy at the club, Wenger revealed that he wishes to be respected whilst also admitting that the last two years had been tough with the club, in the face of increased discontent from the fans.

“That I can be respected, as people have seen some great football here. I felt that the environment in the last two seasons was more difficult and nothing was good enough anymore.”

“At home, I think people have seen exceptional games. We played nineteen games, won fifteen that certainly in my 22 years one of the best records. We have drawn 2 and lost 2 so that was championship stuff and we scored more goals than ever” reflected the Arsenal boss when looking back on his sides home record during the last season.

Wenger is set to play one final game with the Gunners away to Huddersfield next weekend and stressed that the squad he has assembled is more than capable of challenging for silverware in the future. “Away from home, we didn’t perform that’s why it’s very important to get the good additions and not destroy this team. They are special and they can deliver special results.”