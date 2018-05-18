Wenger - "I'm looking forward to the next chapter"

Mitch Freeley

Arsene Wenger has reflected on his 22-year tenure with Arsenal, insisting that it was a "privilege" to manage the North London giants, whilst also revealing he is not ready to retire just yet.

Wenger spoke exclusively to beIN SPORTS in a wide-ranging interview about his final days with Arsenal, after his 22-year spell with the club came to an end.

The French coach first had a word about the Arsenal fans who often voiced their frustration with him in the final years with the club, suggesting that the fans went too far at times.

"To go extreme situations is not the right way. You can criticise everybody and I think I excepted that in my whole career but its just there are some things you cannot do in life, it’s a little bit an expression of people who have money and do what they want in life without respecting basic things."

Wenger also revealed that despite his sadness to break with the club, he must look forward, and reflect on his stay at Arsenal.

"It is a sad moment because as you know, it was a full dedication we have to accept that we are not eternal."

"We have to face reality and to face reality is that everything comes to an end and the best way to deal with it is to accept it and look at it in an objective way."

"I have had the privilege to make 22 years at the football club, that is not common that is exceptional. When you look at the history of the whole football world to have the privilege to be 22 years head of a football club of that stature."

Whilst Wenger, who lifted managed the Gunners for 1,235 games added that he felt lucky to steward Arsenal for such a long time. "I look at it more like lucky and I am grateful for having the privilege to do that"

Although Wenger admitted it was difficult to move on, he is looking forward to the next challenge in his managerial career.

"The second way to deal with it is to look forward. What is your next experience in life, we are here to live I will not hopefully stop to live and I will have other exciting challenges in front of me."

When asked if he will shed a tear, Wenger admitted that he will keep his emotions in check as he has done throughout his managerial career.

"I am a very emotional man and a sensitive man but I've learnt to control my emotions because I work 35 years in the job. When I first started this job I thought I never would survive as it attacks me too much."

Whilst Wenger ended the interview making it clear that he won't be retiring anytime soon, and that he is looking to be tested all over again.

"I don’t know exactly what will happen now, but I am in front of an empty page and I will have to write the next chapter."

"It is exciting because you will be tested again, that's what I want again in my life basically I am a competitor who needs to be tested."

"I am not very gifted to enjoy life and to lie on the beach, I envy friends of mine who can do that but unfortunately, I am not very gifted to do that."

