Nemanja Vidic believes that his former side has started to play attacking football under boss Jose Mourinho. Vidic is currently a guest of beIN SPORTS this weekend ahead of the Manchester Derby on Sunday afternoon.

Many pundits & fans have labelled the style of football from Mourinho as defensive and lacking positivity. However, the former United centre-back believes that The Red Devils have started to show attacking intent in recent weeks. "I think in the last few games what I like about Manchester United, I think that Mourinho has been more positive in team selection."

United, who are fresh from a 2-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League are now on a three-game winning run in all competitions, and Vidic believes that this positive mentality is more in line with Manchester United teams of old.

"I still think the mentality with more attacking players, they are not just thinking defensively but thinking more towards the goal. Mata, Rashford & Martial upfront I think that's pretty attacking especially with Luke Shaw on the left and Ashley Young on the right. I would say that is more attacking, and I like to see that."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.