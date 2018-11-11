Nemanja Vidic has revealed exclusively to beIN SPORTS that he intends to manage Manchester United. The former United defender has been a guest for the Manchester United lose 3-1 to rivals Manchester City thanks to goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero & ilkay Gundogen.

Whilst talking about the current defensive style at United, Vidic did not want to be drawn into criticising Jose Mourinho. "To be honest in the future I would like to be the manager, and I would like to think I know things (about the club) for me to criticise Jose Mourinho as someone who may be one day wants to become the manager is not right and it's not fair."

You can watch the whole video of the interview above.