Mark Hughes has been sacked as Southampton manager despite Saturday's 2-2 draw against his former club Manchester United. The former Stoke City boss took charge at St Mary's in March 2018 and successfully helped Southampton avoid the drop to the Championships. However, Hughes has made a horrendous start this season with the Southcoast side, only picking up one win from their opening fourteen games.

Ultimately the record of just five wins in twenty-seven games made the Welsh coaches place untenable at the club. The club has confirmed that the search is already underway for a new boss, and that first team coach Kelvin Davis will take charge of the side for their midweek trip to Tottenham in the Premier League.