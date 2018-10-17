Mitch Freeley

Former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel has come to the aid of under-fire boss Jose Mourinho insisting that the Portuguese coach should stay on with Manchester United, whilst suggesting that some of the current squad should be shown the door at Old Trafford.

The five-time Premier League winner was in Doha over the week to partake in the Financial Times future of football event and had his say on the future of Mourinho who has been under fire in recent weeks amid rumours of unrest at United.

“I don’t think changing managers change anything, you just have to look at the practicalities.”

“Hopefully this is not going to happen. You pick your guy and you stand by him, you sign whatever length of contract and you stand by him and you wait for those results to start appearing”

Schmeichel spent eight trophy-laden years with the Red Devils and stressed that the decision needs to come from the United hierarchy on the future of Mourinho, whilst the Danish keeper also added that the club would take their time on the decision should Mourinho get the sack.

“This has to be the brief from upstairs, this is what we want you can’t just employ somebody and say go and do whatever you want because that is not the way the club works”

The 54-year old former Danish international also added that getting rid of Mourinho won’t be the end of United’s problems suggesting that some players in the side should leave the club.

“For me, there is a way of going it and absolutely for me, you stay with the manager don’t touch that. For me you can start to talk about some of the players in that squad I think the moment that they think they are bigger than the football club, then that is a direction to the exit.”

The likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Antony Martial have all been linked with moves away from the club after alleged differences of opinion with Mourinho, and Schmeichel was clear in suggesting that any player who does not want to play for Manchester United should leave the club.

“If there are players that don’t respect what Manchester United is, they don’t respect the history that doesn’t respect the traditions and the people. So to play for Manchester United you have one job to play for the people. So you have to play for the people within Manchester United and you most certainly have to play for the fans.”

“If you can’t work this out in your head, then it’s maybe time you found somewhere else to play.”

Manchester United head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon to face Chelsea. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.