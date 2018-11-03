You can watch the Live Steam of Wolves Vs Tottenham via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Tottenham survived a second-half Wolves fightback to leapfrog Arsenal into the top four with a hard-earned 3-2 away win on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were made to work hard for three points as Juan Foyth, on his maiden Premier League start, conceded two penalties from which Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez eroded a three-goal buffer.

But the visitors held on amid a nervy final 10 minutes to condemn the hosts to a third successive defeat.

Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura had earlier struck in three first-half minutes before Harry Kane netted what proved the winner just after the hour with his first goal in four league appearances.

The match started on a sour note for Tottenham with an ankle injury cutting short Mousa Dembele's 250th club appearance.

Son Heung-min was introduced and helped lift the mood, providing the pass from which Lamela punished sleepy marking in the 27th minute.

Kieran Trippier delivered an even better assist less than three minutes later as his curling cross dropped perfectly for Lucas to head Spurs into a two-goal lead.

And everything seemed to be going their way when Jimenez had a goal ruled out for an incorrect offside flag against Matt Doherty.

The tide would have turned after the restart if not for Hugo Lloris, whose trio of fine saves took on extra significance as Kane fired in at the second attempt following Lamela's lead-up work.

Foyth's rash challenge in the box allowed Neves to finally beat Tottenham's skipper seven minutes later and the Argentine defender was at fault again 11 minutes from time, gifting Jimenez the final consolation after bundling over Jonny Castro Otto.

78- Goal! Neves again from the penalty spot! 3-2 Game on!

68- Goal! Ruben Neves pulls a goal back for Wolves from the penalty spot!

62- Goal! Harry Kane lashes it home from close range! Game over surely?!

29- Goal! Spurs make it 2-0 in two minutes! Lucas with an emphatic header!

27- Goal Erik Lamela fires Tottenham into the lead with a shot through the legs of Wolves keeper Rui Patrício

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Wolves Vs Tottenham in the Premier League! It's been a bumper day of Premier League action today and the action from Molineux rounds it all off!

Wolves will be looking to get back on track in the Premier League after back to back defeats. After making a solid start to the season momentum has slowed down for the Midlands club with defeats to Everton and Brighton. They will certainly be looking to get the better of Spurs who stuttered to a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Manchester City on Monday evening.

Central to Wolves strength this season has been the coach Nuno Espirito Santo who has stuck with the same starting line up for the majority of the campaign so far. It certainly has brought Wolves success with the Portuguese coach picking up the manager of the month award in September. Now, the pressure will be on the former Valencia boss to deliver, especially after a run of defeats.

As for Spurs, they were brought down to earth with a 1-0 defeat to Man City on a boggy Wembley pitch. In truth, Tottenham has been winning games this season without the same flair that they had been last season. However, Maurio Pottechitino has still guided his side to their joint best ever start to the season and should be praised on how he has gone about his business despite a host of problems for the North London side off the pitch.

Tottenham was boosted in the week with the news that Dele Alli has signed a long-term extension with the club, along with progressing into the quarterfinals of the league cup with a 2-0 win over West Ham. Alli is likely to play some part in the game on Saturday, however, Eric Dier has been ruled out till after the international break with an injury.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter as Wolves look to get back to winning ways against Tottenham Hotspur.