Mitch Freeley

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 17:00

Stadium- London Stadium, London

A London derby between West Ham & Tottenham is the highlight of the 17:00 games on Saturday, Spurs have yet to click into gear in the Premier League, whilst West Ham has already picked up an impressive victory over Manchester United at home this season. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

After initially struggling, West Ham boss has found their feet in recent weeks under Manuel Pellegrini. Victories over Manchester United & Everton and a draw against Chelsea highlighted the upturn in fortunes for the Hammers, only to lose to Brighton 1-0 last time out.

Pellegrini’s side won’t be short of motivation for the visit of Spurs on Saturday. As the game is widely seen as one of the fans biggest games of the season against their north London rivals.

In injury news, midfielder Robert Snodgrass should be fit after withdrawing from international duty with Scotland. Ryan Fredericks is also back in contention, midfielder Jack Wilshere will be absent after still recovering from ankle surgery.

Key Man

Felipe Anderson scored a deft backheel against Manchester United to open his league account with the Hammers, and the Brazilian could have a key role against Spurs on Saturday afternoon. Anderson is the Irons record signing and will be charged with troubling the Tottenham backline. The former Lazio man has plenty of speed and an eye for a spectacular, so watch out for him on Saturday.

West Ham Predicted Team

Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Noble, Rice, Obiang; Yarmolenko, Arnautovic, Anderson.

As for Tottenham, they are on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League and will be targeting a fourth on their visit to the London stadium. Spurs have enjoyed their best ever start to the Premier League season without really hitting the heights in terms of performances. Last time out, Spurs edged out the bottom of the table team Cardiff thanks to an early strike from Eric Dier.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will certainly be impressing on his side to show intensity against West Ham, who will be buoyed by the raucous home support. In team news, Jan Vertonghen has been ruled out till December, whilst Christian Eriksen could be a doubt with an abdominal injury. Victor Wanyama is unlikely to be a part of the squad after limping off with a hamstring injury during Kenya’s win over Ethiopia.

Key Man

After impressing on International duty with England, Harry Winks is likely to start in midfield and could hold the key for a Tottenham at London stadium. The 22-year old has recovered well from ankle surgery earlier in the year and is fast turning into one of the key players in the Tottenham team.

Interestingly Winks has scored only one goal for Spurs in the Premier League, which came against West Ham in a 3-2 victory in November 2016. Another goal on Saturday would go some way in cementing the midfielder as a fan favourite.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Dier, Winks; Moura, Lamela, Son; Kane.

It certainly promises to be a match to watch as West Ham takes on Tottenham in a London derby. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

