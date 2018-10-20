Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Erik Lamela continued his fine run of form as he scored the winning goal in Tottenham's 1-0 London derby triumph away to West Ham on Saturday.

The Argentina international was often a nuisance to the Hammers defence and he got himself a deserved goal just before the break, adding to the six goals and three assists he accumulated in his previous eight games across all competitions.

Spurs just about edged an unremarkable first half, with Lamela breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with a neat header.

West Ham offered a little more going forward after the break and did threaten through Marko Arnautovic, but at no point did Spurs appear to be struggling with the pressure and they held on to move up to third at least for a few hours.

After an uneventful start, Harry Kane was the first to threaten either goal just before the half-hour mark, before West Ham lost Andriy Yarmolenko to an innocuous-looking heel injury.

Things soon got worse for the hosts as Lamela found the net with a glancing header from Moussa Sissoko's left-footed cross.

Spurs almost got a second a few moments later, but Lukasz Fabianski pushed Lamela's shot away and then Davinson Sanchez hit the rebound straight at the goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris had to be alert early in the second period, as he clawed a Arnautovic header away from his top-left corner.

The Frenchman denied Arnautovic again in the 60th minute, tipping his low 20-yard drive wide of the mark, shortly before the forward was involved in a brief altercation with Sanchez.

Javier Hernandez – returning after more than a month out with an illness – had a late goal disallowed for offside before Lloris made another save from Arnautovic to secure the points.

Goals/ Highlights

Close! Marko Arnautovic forces a save from Hugo Loris!

43- Goal! Spurs take the lead! Erik Lamela with a deft header!

Live Updates

Preamble

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of West Ham Vs Tottenham from the London stadium. After a frantic end to the Chelsea Vs Man United game, this battle between two of London's side promises to be special. Join me for Live text updates, and all the goals as they go in!

Preview

A London derby between West Ham & Tottenham is the highlight of the 17:00 games on Saturday, Spurs have yet to click into gear in the Premier League, whilst West Ham has already picked up an impressive victory over Manchester United at home this season. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

After initially struggling, West Ham boss has found their feet in recent weeks under Manuel Pellegrini. Victories over Manchester United & Everton and a draw against Chelsea highlighted the upturn in fortunes for the Hammers, only to lose to Brighton 1-0 last time out.

Pellegrini’s side won’t be short of motivation for the visit of Spurs on Saturday. As the game is widely seen as one of the fans biggest games of the season against their north London rivals.

In injury news, midfielder Robert Snodgrass should be fit after withdrawing from international duty with Scotland. Ryan Fredericks is also back in contention, midfielder Jack Wilshere will be absent after still recovering from ankle surgery.

Key Man

Felipe Anderson scored a deft backheel against Manchester United to open his league account with the Hammers, and the Brazilian could have a key role against Spurs on Saturday afternoon. Anderson is the Irons record signing and will be charged with troubling the Tottenham backline. The former Lazio man has plenty of speed and an eye for a spectacular, so watch out for him on Saturday.

West Ham Predicted Team

Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Noble, Rice, Obiang; Yarmolenko, Arnautovic, Anderson.

As for Tottenham, they are on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League and will be targeting a fourth on their visit to the London stadium. Spurs have enjoyed their best ever start to the Premier League season without really hitting the heights in terms of performances. Last time out, Spurs edged out the bottom of the table team Cardiff thanks to an early strike from Eric Dier.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will certainly be impressing on his side to show intensity against West Ham, who will be buoyed by the raucous home support. In team news, Jan Vertonghen has been ruled out till December, whilst Christian Eriksen could be a doubt with an abdominal injury. Victor Wanyama is unlikely to be a part of the squad after limping off with a hamstring injury during Kenya’s win over Ethiopia.

Key Man

After impressing on International duty with England, Harry Winks is likely to start in midfield and could hold the key for a Tottenham at London stadium. The 22-year old has recovered well from ankle surgery earlier in the year and is fast turning into one of the key players in the Tottenham team.

Interestingly Winks has scored only one goal for Spurs in the Premier League, which came against West Ham in a 3-2 victory in November 2016. Another goal on Saturday would go some way in cementing the midfielder as a fan favourite.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Dier, Winks; Moura, Lamela, Son; Kane.

It certainly promises to be a match to watch as West Ham takes on Tottenham in a London derby. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

