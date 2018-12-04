Mitch Freeley

Not long till @WatfordFC welcome @ManCity to Vicarage Road for a midweek @premierleague encounter.



How many goals are we going to see tonight? #PL #beINPL #WATMCI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 4, 2018

One thing for sure is that you are expecting goals tonight under the lights in Watford! That's if we are going by the Twitter vote earlier today!

So we are just under two hours from Kick-off at Vickerage Road. Can Watford stop City? Pep's boys are now undefeated in 21 Premier League games a run that stretches back to their 3-2 defeat to Manchester City last season! Anyway, City are already in Watford and ready to do battle in what could potentially be a tricky tie.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Watford Vs Manchester City in the Premier League. Tonight we ask the question, can the Citizens party continue in Watford? Pep's side has been irresistible thus far in the Premier League but could have a tough time in Hertfordshire when they take on a Watford side who have shown glimpses of quality this season. As ever, stick around for all the latest team news, reaction from the studio along with Live Match updates and the goals as they go in! It promises to be a midweek game to savour!