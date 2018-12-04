Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Watford Vs Manchester City via beIN CONNECT

Goals/ Highlight

85- Goal! Doucouré bundles it in from close range! Watford have a lifeline! Game on!

68- Chance! Gabriel Jesus misses a chance one on one to make it 3-0, credit to Ben Foster though, he's out quickly!

50- Goal! Riyad Mahrez Sweeps in Manchester City's second of the evening. What a crisp finish!

40- Goal! After pressing Watford back for the majority of the first half, Man City make the break through! Leroy Sane chests the ball past Ben Foster!

What a stop from Ben Foster!

Live Updates

Preamble

A look at Manchester City with our studio guests! Right we are minutes away from Kick-off!

"It's another massive game for him."



Niko Kranjčar looks at the Manchester City lineup and highlights one player who needs to perform this evening.#beINPL #WATMCI pic.twitter.com/STY1pXZWnC — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 4, 2018

City going through their training routines. How many can they score tonight?

Watford defender Craig Cathcart is talking up his side's chances tonight. Just imagine if Watford could stun Man City!

Maximum respect to Pep Guardiola for this photo op with a young fan.

A lovely moment for a young fan! #WATMCI 💙 pic.twitter.com/BF0YYwXSOA — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 4, 2018

We have Niko Kranjcar & John Hartson in the studio with Angus Scott tonight. The lads went over to see Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor and had a great time!

"It's going to be a great World Cup"



Niko Kranjčar and @JohnHartson10 took a tour around the Qatar 2022 stadiums today and were impressed with what they saw.#2022countdownison pic.twitter.com/xyoL2zc0S2 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 4, 2018

PEP WATCH - Is this the face of a man worried about losing his Premier League undefeated streak?

Now for Manchester City! Pep has made six changes from the side that beat Bournemouth at the weekend! Raheem Sterling & Ilkay Gundogan make the bench, Riyad Mahrez and David Silva start in their place. In defence, it's a completely different back four of Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Fabian Delph. No Sergio Aguero in the match-day squad, he's injured!

🔢 | Javi Gracia has made 3️⃣ changes to his #watfordfc line-up for tonight's @mancity game.



➡️ Chalobah, Kabasele, Deeney

⬅️ Capoue (suspended), Mariappa, Deulofeu



Kick-off is in one hour 🕗#WATMCI pic.twitter.com/ilizattXUc — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 4, 2018

Good News! The team sheets are in! First up, Watford! Three changes for the Hornets! Chalobah, Kabasele & Troy Deeney are in! Capoue (who picked up a red card last time out) Mariappa & Deulofeu are out!

Not long till @WatfordFC welcome @ManCity to Vicarage Road for a midweek @premierleague encounter.



How many goals are we going to see tonight? #PL #beINPL #WATMCI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 4, 2018

One thing for sure is that you are expecting goals tonight under the lights in Watford! That's if we are going by the Twitter vote earlier today!

Not long till @WatfordFC welcome @ManCity to Vicarage Road for a midweek @premierleague encounter.



How many goals are we going to see tonight? #PL #beINPL #WATMCI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 4, 2018

So we are just under two hours from Kick-off at Vickerage Road. Can Watford stop City? Pep's boys are now undefeated in 21 Premier League games a run that stretches back to their 3-2 defeat to Manchester City last season! Anyway, City are already in Watford and ready to do battle in what could potentially be a tricky tie.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Watford Vs Manchester City in the Premier League. Tonight we ask the question, can the Citizens party continue in Watford? Pep's side has been irresistible thus far in the Premier League but could have a tough time in Hertfordshire when they take on a Watford side who have shown glimpses of quality this season. As ever, stick around for all the latest team news, reaction from the studio along with Live Match updates and the goals as they go in! It promises to be a midweek game to savour!