Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Tottenham Vs Manchester City via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Wembley Stadium, London



Manchester City will be looking to return to the top of the Premier League but will have a tough challenge on their hands against a Tottenham side who are just two points away from the Citizens and are currently on a four-game winning streak in the league. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



It’s been a shaky few weeks for Tottenham as they have effectively blown their chance of qualification in the Champions League with a defeat and a draw to Barcelona and PSV, along with news of further delays to the opening of their new stadium.

However, in the Premier League Spurs have strung together a run of four straight wins without playing the most scintillating football. A victory against the Citizens would push Tottenham above the 2017/2018 Champions and will be the key motivation for manager Mauricio Pochettino and his side.

In team news, Spurs could welcome back the duo of Danny Rose & Dele Alli for the game which could poise Pochettino a selection dilemma. In central defence, Jan Vertonghen remains absent with a hamstring complaint.

After shaking off a stomach injury a few weeks ago, Christien Eriksen returned to the starting lineup midweek against PSV playing 90 minutes. The Danish playmaker scored the last time Spurs faced Man City in a 3-1 home defeat, and Eriksen will be charged with setting the tempo for his side against the high press of Manchester City. If Eriksen can start well, Tottenham has a good chance of inflicting Man City’s first defeat of the league season.



Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Lamela, Eriksen, Moura; Kane

As for Manchester City, they are on an undefeated run of seven games in all competitions this season. More worryingly the last time Pep Guardiola’s side tasted defeat in a league game against Manchester United last April, a run of fifteen games. Defensively the Citizens have been resolute and have not conceded in their last five Premier League games.

Last time out in the Champions League City racked up an impressive 3-0 away victory to Shakhtar Donetsk. Goals from David Silva Aymeric Laporte & Bernardo Silva sealed the win as Guardiolas side underlined their credentials as one of the favorites to lift the biggest prize in European football.

In team news, Kevin De Bruyne made his first start of the season against Shakhtar and is in line for a starting place at Wembley on Monday evening. The return of the Belgian is a huge boost for City, although in truth they have not missed the playmaker who was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season.

Questions also remain on the fitness of Kyle Walker & Fabian Delph however the England duo should be fit enough to make the match day squad.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D.Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Tottenham take on Manchester City in the Monday Night Football. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.