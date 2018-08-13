Mitch Freeley

Premier League football returned back into our lives over the weekend, and the first round of action didn’t fail to deliver some interesting talking points from our pundits and guests in the beIN SPORTS studios. Now, in our new weekly column we will try to break down and make sense of what happened in our Premier League talking points.



Rafa Benitez v Mike Ashley...



Have enough funds been given to the manager to improve @NUFC?#beINPL #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/RGqxDgI4AL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 11, 2018

Benitez Vs Ashley- The war continues.

Things are not well in Newcastle, ahead of their first game of the season fans protested the ownership of Mike Ashley and his lack of transfer spending. Andy Gray added further fuel to the fire, by insisting that over the years Mike Ashley has spent money and given Newcastle and Rafa Benitez the players he has needed.

The point in question of over £100m being spent by Andy Gray was a sore one with Newcastle fans and rightly so, as it’s plainly wrong especially in the summer transfer window which saw the Toon rock bottom of the famous net spend league table, with the club marking £28.2m profit overall spending £17m & receiving £45.2m.

Despite this claim, Gray does have a point that Ashley has signed seven players for Benitez including the likes of Solomon Rondon, Yoshinori Muto & Ki Sung-Yeung players that Benitez plainly wanted and who will add depth to the squad.

Unfortunately, the signings don’t match up with the profile of player that Newcastle fans are looking for, and this was perfectly summed up by the True Faith podcast fans in the Premier League preview for the club. “ In a time of unprecedented riches at this level in the English game, Newcastle United seem to be skint again, for reasons no one can quite work out.”

For now, the brinkmanship between the Benitez and Ashley is set to continue, with the fans firmly on the side of Rafa. It will be interesting to see how this is going to progress over the season, ultimately the only loser in this battle with be the Newcastle fans.

Premier League referees- Making it up as they go along?

Week one of the Premier League campaign and it wasn’t long until a controversial referee decision was called into question by the beIN SPORTS panel.

Everton defender Phil Jagielka was shown a straight red for a challenge on Diogo Jota, although replays did show that Jagielka did initially touch the ball before his studs wrapped around the ankle of the Portugal player. Whilst Wolves then did level with a spectacular free-kick from Reuben Neves. The argument can certainly be had on if that was a deserved dismissal for the England international defender, however, the controversy comes in the reasoning the referee gave for the sending off.

Intially Craig Pawson gave Jagielka his marching orders denying a goal scoring opportunity. However, it seems that the decision has been changed to serious foul play, which carries the heavier three game sanction. The truth that will be more worrying for Evertonian fans is that the decision was seemingly changed by the referee after the incident took place. Everton may consider appealing the decision, but as it stands Jagielka will be unavailable for the visit of Southampton on Saturday.

Same old Arsenal?

The Unai Emery era at Arsenal began with a whimper as Arsenal lost 2-0 to last season’s champions Manchester City. It’s safe to say that Manchester City is one of the most dangerous sides in world football at the moment, with a brand of football under Pep Guardiola which makes the Citizens deserved favorites to retain the championship they won at a canter last season.

So it’s no shame then for Arsenal to lose to City, however, the beIN pundits rounded on the attitude & application of midfielders Mesut Ozil & Henrikh Mkhitaryan, in particular, noting that they did not perhaps put the effort in which was demanded of them by Emery.

Still, Rome wasn’t build in a day and Gray did fairly note that Emery needs time to adjust, but based on that performance Arsenal are way off the pace. Arsenal fans will be hoping for an upturn in their fortunes when they take on Chelsea next weekend.