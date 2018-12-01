You can watch the Live Match Stream of Southampton Vs Manchester United via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Match Report

Manchester United battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Southampton on Saturday in a match that will do little to ease the pressure on either Jose Mourinho or Mark Hughes.

The visitors were forced to line up with Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in defence due to injuries and found themselves two goals down after only 20 minutes at St Mary's Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku got a goal back, his first in the Premier League since September, and Ander Herrera secured a point, but a top-four finish is beginning to look a tall order for Mourinho's men.

Hughes, who has been facing calls for the sack himself, has now failed to steer Saints to a win in eight consecutive games in all competitions.

United failed to capitalise on a missed kick from Alex McCarthy three minutes in, and they were punished when Stuart Armstrong blasted across David de Gea's goal and into the net with Saints' first effort on target.

St Mary's was bouncing seven minutes later when Cedric Soares bent an unstoppable free-kick into the top-left corner from 25 yards out, after Marcus Rashford had lost possession and brought down Mario Lemina.

Rashford's poor opening half-hour was summed up by a wayward strike over the bar, but the England forward made amends when he shouldered Maya Yoshida off the ball and played in Lukaku to smash home 12 minutes before the interval.

And it was Rashford's brilliance that set up Herrera to make it 2-2 before the break, the 21-year-old bursting through the Saints defence and cutting the ball back for his team-mate to backheel into the net.

United, who lost former Saint Luke Shaw to a knock midway through the second half, dominated much of the play but struggled to threaten McCarthy's goal, and David de Gea had to make a strong save to stop Nathan Redmond's stinging strike from snatching victory.

Video Highlights

83- Uhoh! Not the best touch from Romelu Lukaku

80- Chance! Nathan Redmond smashes a shot from distance!

39- Goal! United are back in the contest! Ander Herrera's deft flick draws United level!

32- Goal! Lukaku's goal drought ends! The Belgian latches onto the pass from Rashford and to find the back of the net!

20- Goal! Cedric Soares curls in a beautiful free-kick!

Goal! Stuart Armstrong smashes the ball into the bottom corner! What a strike!

Look away Alex McCarthy, the Saints keeper has a howler trying to control a backpass. Luckily for him, Manchester United fail to score.

Peep! We are underway!

Live Updates



Preamble

It's safe to say Jose Mourinho has been slightly "Erratic" with his behaviour in recent weeks. This Stone Cold Steve Austin video sums up the troubles of the special one.

Ha ha! Stone Cold Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/DI4FiHSc5d — Dr Simon (@DrSimonCMP) December 1, 2018

BREAKING CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS. Blackburn Rovers have absolutely smashed Sheffield Wednesday 4-2. Impressive stuff from the Rovers, well worth a blog mention. Danny Graham grabbed a hat-trick! Pleasing!

Now for Southampton, Irish striker Michael Obafemi makes his first Premier League start. Right back Yan Valery makes his Premier League debut, no pressure then!

Right! We have some team news! It's erm, interesting if you are a Manchester United fan. The headlines, Lukaku and Pogba return to the side after being dropped against Young Boys in the Champions League. Scott Mctominay starts in midfield. No Alexis Sanchez in the squad, and Martial drops to the bench.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Southampton Vs Man United. Both teams are under pressure for different reasons, the Saints a second from bottom in the table and seem to be stagnating under Mark Hughes. Whilst Manchester United are lumbering in seventh place, well off the pace of league leaders Manchester City. Anyway, stick around for all the latest build-up and team news, along with Live Updates & Videos of the goals going in!