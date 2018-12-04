Mitch Freeley

How to watch Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium-Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United welcome an in-form Arsenal side to Old Trafford, as the future of Jose Mourinho yet again teeters in the balance. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

It’s hard, to sum up, the brand of football under Mourinho, a mixture of turgid passing and lacklustre shooting at the moment has left both the United fans & Hierarchy looking at the possibility of starting the next season without the Special One. United showed character fighting back from two goals down against strugglers Southampton to come away with a point. However, the concern will be that United failed to register a shot on target in the second half, in a contest which was realistically for the taking.

Yet again, Mourinho threw his squad under the bus lamenting the spirit of his side. “It has to do with the characteristics of the players and we don’t have many, with all the respect, mad dogs – the ones who bite the ball all the time and press all the time. We don’t have many with that spirit.”

It’s a familiar Mourinho trope to sacrifice his squad after a defeat or loss. Although this time you feel that it’s getting a little repetitive for an expensively assembled squad who is getting annoyed with the antics of their manager. Something will have to give if Mourinho gets the sack, but you get the feeling this will happen when it is mathematically impossible for United to reach the Champions League.

In team news, Mourinho will be without Ashley Young who is serving a domestic suspension. That could mean a first Premier League start for Diogo Dalot who came on against Southampton. Whilst the defensive duo of Chris Smalling & Eric Bailey is in contention to be a part of the squad after missing the trip to the south coast.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Dalot, Smalling, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Herrera; Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Lukaku

As for Arsenal, they are coming into the contest on a high following a 4-2 victory over Tottenham in the North London Derby. Unai Emery’s side played some scintillating football on Sunday afternoon against their great rivals and showed even more spirit in overturning a 2-1 deficit at half-time, scoring three goals in the second half to turn the tie in their favour.

Arsenal is now on a 19 game undefeated streak in all competitions and will fancy picking up a victory at Old Trafford for the first time since 2006. Central to the Gunners inspired form has been midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan terrier has been the midfielder Arsenal have been crying out for since Gilberto Silva, and his man of the match performance against Tottenham, which included a well-taken goal just underlines how far Emery has taken Arsenal in a relatively short period of time.

In team news, Granit Xhaka will be unavailable as the midfielder is serving a domestic ban. This should mean that Matteo Guendouzi should sit in central midfielder alongside Torriera. Further forward, Emery may decide to select the likes of Aaron Ramsey & Alexandre Lacazette after making such a positive impact off the bench against Spurs.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Sokratis, Mustafi, Holding; Bellerin, Torreira, Guendouzi, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Manchester United take on Arsenal in a blockbuster Premier League encounter. You can watch all the action via beIN CONNECT