Match Report

Manchester United twice came from behind against Arsenal in an entertaining 2-2 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Anthony Martial, on his 23rd birthday, cancelled out Shkodran Mustafi's opener in the first half following an error from goalkeeper David de Gea.

Alexandre Lacazette capitalised on a Marcos Rojo mistake in the second half only for Jesse Lingard to respond almost immediately, meaning each side had to settle for a draw that does not greatly benefit their top-four ambitions.

Arsenal grew into the game after some early United dominance and went ahead 26 minutes in, when De Gea let Mustafi's header slip through his grasp and Ander Herrera could not clear off the line in time.

United hit back just four minutes later, though. Bernd Leno saved Rojo's free-kick, the ball was turned back towards the six-yard box by Herrera, and Martial swept it high into the net.

The match descended into a scrappier contest, with Arsenal losing Rob Holding and Aaron Ramsey to injury, as both sides seemed to struggle with the torrential rain and slick surface.

And the pitch did United no favours 68 minutes in in a horrible moment for Rojo. Having given the ball away to Lacazette, who exchanged passes with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the defender raced back only to divert the ball past De Gea with a siding challenge on Arsenal's number nine.

However, the Gunners once more failed to protect their lead, Lingard pouncing on some uncertainty in the visitors' box to slide the ball beneath Leno, 74 seconds after United had fallen behind.

With the game suddenly having come to life, Arsenal wasted two chances to take the lead for the third time, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shooting straight at De Gea from point-blank range before Mkhitaryan missed with a near-post touch.

Aubameyang was denied again by a sprawling De Gea and Jose Mourinho threw on Paul Pogba, but neither side could find a winner, with United's goalkeeper making a fine late stop to prevent Lucas Torreira from snatching victory.

Goals/ Highlights

GOAL! Up the other end and Jessie Lingard tucks it home! What a game!

Goal! - Lacazette bundles it into the corner! Arsenal take the lead!

Chance! Rojo strikes from distance! Leno tips it over!

30- Goal! United hit back! Martial finds the back of the net from close range!

25 - Goal! Mustafi gets a head to it and De Gea parries the ball just over the line! Arsenal take the lead!

Peep! We are underway in Manchester!

Live Updates

Preamble

This is the closest you'll see Alexis Sanchez tonight. The former Arsenal man is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Jason Mcateer & Andy Gray look at the United team. Do you think Mourinho is trying to match Arsenal?

Damning indictment that from former Liverpool player Jason Mcateer on Manchester United. I wonder why he has such firebrand views?!

DEBATE: Can Manchester United thrive under Mourinho?



It's a misty evening in Manchester, but Arsenal are in full spirits! Can the Gunners come away with their first win at Old Trafford since 2006?

Clear eyes. Full hearts.



Aaron Ramsey has been handed the armband for the evening, the Welsh midfielder was superb against Spurs. I wonder if Arsenal will offer him a new contract?

I hope Old Trafford is a little livelier by the 23:00 Kick Off!

This has certainly passed me by! Marcos Rojo is making his first start of the season for United!

Now for Arsenal! Ramsey starts after impressing from the bench in the North London Derby, Mattéo Guendouzi replaces Granit Xhaka who is suspended tonight. No room for Alexandre Lacazette in the starting line up, he is on the bench!

Team News! First up Manchester United! It's a Premier League start for right-back Diogo Dalot, defender Eric Bailey starts for the first time in two months. Paul Pogba & Romelu Lukaku make the bench.

Earlier today, we asked you who will win tonight between Manchester United & Arsenal. The results seem pretty conclusive to me!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live updates of Manchester United Vs Arsenal in the Premier League. We have a tasty midweek contest in prospect, as an out of sorts United side take on an Arsenal side who have clicked into form under new boss Unai Emery. As ever, join me for all the build-up for the game, including team news & Live Goals as they go in! Stick around, this promises to be must-watch blogging!