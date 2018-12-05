Premier league

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Manchester United Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT

Goals/ Highlights

Peep! We are underway in Manchester!

Live Updates

Preamble

This is the closest you'll see Alexis Sanchez tonight. The former Arsenal man is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Jason Mcateer & Andy Gray look at the United team. Do you think Mourinho is trying to match Arsenal?

With Pogba and Lukaku on the bench, Andy Gray and @MCATEER4 go through the strengths and weaknesses of tonight's Manchester United side. #beINPL #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/m3ZAPNjDYe — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 5, 2018

Damning indictment that from former Liverpool player Jason Mcateer on Manchester United. I wonder why he has such firebrand views?!

DEBATE: Can Manchester United thrive under Mourinho?



"They've gone backwards. His press conferences are the highlight of watching Manchester United at the moment! Their performances are shocking."@MCATEER4 can't see things improving under José.#beINPL #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/XmD0kSTIUX — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 5, 2018

It's a misty evening in Manchester, but Arsenal are in full spirits! Can the Gunners come away with their first win at Old Trafford since 2006?

Clear eyes. Full hearts.



Wednesday night lights in Manchester ✨ pic.twitter.com/Msvw0YOnZz — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 5, 2018

Aaron Ramsey has been handed the armband for the evening, the Welsh midfielder was superb against Spurs. I wonder if Arsenal will offer him a new contract?

I hope Old Trafford is a little livelier by the 23:00 Kick Off!

🏟 Join us for a quick look around OT ahead of tonight's massive game... #MUNARS #MUFC pic.twitter.com/N5G7zbcze8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2018

This has certainly passed me by! Marcos Rojo is making his first start of the season for United!

Now for Arsenal! Ramsey starts after impressing from the bench in the North London Derby, Mattéo Guendouzi replaces Granit Xhaka who is suspended tonight. No room for Alexandre Lacazette in the starting line up, he is on the bench!

Team News! First up Manchester United! It's a Premier League start for right-back Diogo Dalot, defender Eric Bailey starts for the first time in two months. Paul Pogba & Romelu Lukaku make the bench.

Earlier today, we asked you who will win tonight between Manchester United & Arsenal. The results seem pretty conclusive to me!

It's only a matter of time till the #Gunners face @ManUtd on their own turf!



What are your predictions for this compelling fixture? 🤔#PL #beINPL #MUNARS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 5, 2018

Good evening! Welcome to the Live updates of Manchester United Vs Arsenal in the Premier League. We have a tasty midweek contest in prospect, as an out of sorts United side take on an Arsenal side who have clicked into form under new boss Unai Emery. As ever, join me for all the build-up for the game, including team news & Live Goals as they go in! Stick around, this promises to be must-watch blogging!